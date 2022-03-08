American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.79.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.