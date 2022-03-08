American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Short Interest Update

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 86,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

AMNB opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

