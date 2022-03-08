Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,040 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

