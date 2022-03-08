Analysts Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Post -$5.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($5.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.56). argenx posted earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 524.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($20.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($25.97) to ($16.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($17.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.13) to ($10.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

ARGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.33.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $261.68 on Thursday. argenx has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $356.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.81 and a 200-day moving average of $303.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in argenx by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of argenx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

