Analysts Anticipate iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Announce Earnings of $6.95 Per Share

Analysts forecast that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) will report $6.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iStar’s earnings. iStar reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,216.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iStar.

Get iStar alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of STAR stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.88. 637,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,210. iStar has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iStar by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.