Analysts Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,411. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.76 and a 200-day moving average of $135.37.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,811,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,297,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,831,000 after buying an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,539,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 362,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

