Analysts Anticipate Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTTR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Matterport stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,362,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,579,795. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Matterport by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Matterport by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

