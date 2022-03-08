Analysts Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.92 Million

Analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $204.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.00 million. New Relic posted sales of $172.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $785.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.70 million to $786.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $928.65 million, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $940.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. New Relic’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other New Relic news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $179,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR opened at $60.03 on Friday. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

