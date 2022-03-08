Analysts Anticipate Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) to report $7.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.59 billion. Paramount Global posted sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full-year sales of $29.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $30.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.23 billion to $31.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paramount Global.

PARA stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,627,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,530,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

