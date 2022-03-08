Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Rollins posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Rollins by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

ROL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.96. 2,152,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. Rollins has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.