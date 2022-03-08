Analysts Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $0.90. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.97. 14,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.