Analysts Expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Celcuity reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celcuity.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of CELC stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,384. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $146.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 32.30 and a quick ratio of 32.30. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $33.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Celcuity by 405.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Celcuity by 678.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Celcuity by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Celcuity by 291.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

