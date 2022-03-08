Analysts Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.73. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $541,395. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 86,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 106,564 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 105,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average is $101.30. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

