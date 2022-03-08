Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Shares of J stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.57. 44,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

