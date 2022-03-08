Analysts Expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NESR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,960. The company has a market capitalization of $924.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 631,569 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter valued at $7,575,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1,500.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 411,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 355,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

