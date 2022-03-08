Analysts Expect onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) to report $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for onsemi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.04. onsemi reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 197.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that onsemi will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for onsemi.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

onsemi stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

