Analysts Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

SLAB opened at $138.76 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.90.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,978,000 after purchasing an additional 258,534 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after purchasing an additional 67,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.