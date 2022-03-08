Analysts Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) to post ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRO. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

STRO opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $368.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,314 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,776,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 307,816 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 274,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 210,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

