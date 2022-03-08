Analysts Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.10. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAB traded up $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $92.68. The company had a trading volume of 67,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $91.18. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

