Analysts Offer Predictions for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $16.51 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

