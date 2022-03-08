Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Target Price at C$21.52

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

ARE stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 421,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.25. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$15.34 and a 1-year high of C$22.28. The stock has a market cap of C$952.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.10%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

