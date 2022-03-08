Analysts Set Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) PT at $16.65

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atreca during the fourth quarter valued at $2,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Atreca by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 339,694 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Atreca by 2,130.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 274,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 262,234 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Atreca by 77.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 198,399 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

