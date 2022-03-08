Analysts Set Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target at $15.50

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AUTL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Syncona Portfolio Ltd bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,085 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,868,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 875,067 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 5,559.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 639,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

