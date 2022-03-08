Analysts Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target at $113.36

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

OC traded down $6.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.80. 1,354,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,013. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $80.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

