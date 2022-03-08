Analysts Set South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Target Price at $25.40

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.83. 2,341,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,385. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 145.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

