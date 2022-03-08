Analysts Set Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
A number of research firms have commented on TRMR. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
NASDAQ TRMR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.64. 99,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,545. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89.
Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.
