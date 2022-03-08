Analysts Set Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMR. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

NASDAQ TRMR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.64. 99,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,545. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.