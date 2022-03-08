Analyzing GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SiTime and GlobalFoundries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $218.81 million 15.85 $32.28 million $1.46 114.10 GlobalFoundries $6.59 billion 4.51 -$254.00 million N/A N/A

SiTime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GlobalFoundries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of GlobalFoundries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SiTime and GlobalFoundries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00 GlobalFoundries 0 1 14 0 2.93

SiTime currently has a consensus target price of $306.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.70%. GlobalFoundries has a consensus target price of $81.07, indicating a potential upside of 45.31%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SiTime is more favorable than GlobalFoundries.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and GlobalFoundries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime 14.75% 8.29% 7.58% GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SiTime beats GlobalFoundries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SiTime Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

