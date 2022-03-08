AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) to post $174.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $269.14 million. AnaptysBio reported sales of $60.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $166.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $331.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.52 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $92.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,936,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 149,494 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 111,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 182,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 104,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 151,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,435. The firm has a market cap of $829.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

