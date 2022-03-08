Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Update

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,794 shares in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

AVXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

AVXL opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Anavex Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.