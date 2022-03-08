Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.84

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADRZY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

