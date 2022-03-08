ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler Sells 3,471 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, February 18th, Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62.

ANSS opened at $305.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,597,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,891,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

