Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

AM stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.31. 209,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,474. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

