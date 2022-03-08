Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Issue $1.13 Quarterly Dividend

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Anthem has increased its dividend by 14.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Anthem has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Anthem to earn $32.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $454.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $451.10 and a 200 day moving average of $420.93. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 1-year low of $329.75 and a 1-year high of $477.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

