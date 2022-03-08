ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $32.72 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043543 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.37 or 0.06639560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.86 or 1.00107290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046648 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 102,000,425 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

