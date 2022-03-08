Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) will report $106.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.20 million and the lowest is $105.60 million. Appian reported sales of $88.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $444.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.10 million to $445.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $526.73 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $533.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 242,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,224 over the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 48.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Appian by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,783,000 after buying an additional 77,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth about $193,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.05. 23,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,232. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $176.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

