Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

AIT stock opened at $98.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $109.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,861,000 after purchasing an additional 124,419 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

