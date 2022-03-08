Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Up 33.0% in February

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 394,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,024. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $109.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.27.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,861,000 after buying an additional 124,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,938,000 after buying an additional 595,738 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,526,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,871,000 after buying an additional 119,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,744,000 after buying an additional 218,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

