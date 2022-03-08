Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Increased by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

AMAT traded up $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.15. 10,505,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,174,283. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

