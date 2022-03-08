Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock opened at $119.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.