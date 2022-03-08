AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $112.06

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $112.06 and last traded at $113.66, with a volume of 11404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.52.

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.52.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 19,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

