Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Up 36.4% in February

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $100.36. 202,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,596. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.09. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $97.29 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

