Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

ABUS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $382.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.69.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 752,076 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 441.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 586,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 134.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth $685,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

