ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,013 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 54.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 71.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.76.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,350. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.70.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

