Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Archrock worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 67,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AROC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. 30,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.28%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

