Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,413,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 691,682 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 648,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 3,544.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 645,295 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,808,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after buying an additional 490,578 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archrock stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 305.28%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

