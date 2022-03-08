Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.59

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 6128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.46.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

