Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Patricia A. Turney Sells 993 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Turney sold 993 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $16,741.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARQT. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,938 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after acquiring an additional 652,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after acquiring an additional 268,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

