Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Up 39.2% in February

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ASC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

NYSE:ASC opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

