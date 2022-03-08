Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Short Interest Up 45.8% in February

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the January 31st total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.03.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 892,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $9,109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

