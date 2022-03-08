argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $278.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of argenx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($369.57) to €350.00 ($380.43) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $351.33.

argenx stock opened at $269.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.08. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $356.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $7,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in argenx by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,338 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

